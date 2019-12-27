Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Surprise returns and New Year’s Eve revelations change life in Salem forever

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the NBC show tease New Year’s Eve revelations that will change life in Salem forever. Executive producer Ken Corday loves to make a splash as one year ends, and another begins.

New Year’s week will kick off with Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) spotting her true love, Brady (Eric Martsolf) kissing Nicole (Arianne Zucker). The sight will torment her so much that Kristen lets Brady know she is back in Salem by professing her love for him. She will also attack Nicole for kissing her man.

Gabi (Camila Banus) discovers Gabi Chic was vandalized. Eli (Lamon Archey) is on the case, but his findings will lead him and Gabi to realize Lani (Sal Stowers) has returned to Salem. Gabi will be stunned to realize her nemesis did not become a nun.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), Justin (Wally Kurth), Marlena (Deidre Hall), and John (Drake Hogestyn) share their thoughts on the mystery Santa Claus that showed up at the hospital Christmas party. Kate (Lauren Koslow) knows it was Stefano (Stephen Nichols), and she threatens to expose The Phoenix.

Either Kate and Stefano’s conversation doesn’t go well, or he comes up with a new plan because “Steve” will be back in Salem this week. John, Marlena, Kayla, and Justin will be stunned by his return, but will they make the connection to Stefano?

Kayla will confront her true love, or the man she thinks is her true love. Will she be satisfied with “Steve’s” answers, or will they raise her suspicions regarding what is going on with her ex-husband?

Victor (John Aniston) is having doubts regarding his granddaughter Ciara’s (Victoria Konefal) loyalty. He is not convinced she has ended her relationship with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson), and the business tycoon is right. Victor and Xander (Paul Telfer) finally realize they are being played. What will the dangerous duo do, and how will it affect Ben’s final appeal hearing which Ciara attends?

Elsewhere in Salem, Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) throw a New Year’s Eve party, but an uninvited couple crashes it.

Marlena questions “Hope’s” (Kristian Alfonso) feelings for John. “Hope” lashes out at Rafe (Galen Gering), as the investigation to find Dr. Rolf (William Utay) continues. Is the good detective getting close to realizing Hope is Princess Gina in disguise?

Last but not least, Eve (Kassie DePaiva) leaves town. She will wreak havoc before she bids farewell to the good people of Salem.

Be sure to tune in daily, so not a moment of all the drama, excitement, and New Year celebrations going down on the NBC soap opera are missed.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.