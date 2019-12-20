Days of our Lives’ Kassie DePaiva out as Eve Donovan: When is her last air date?

Days of our Lives is saying goodbye to another cast member. Kassie DePaiva is out as Eve Donovan. The actress and character will be both leave Salem in less than two weeks.

Kassie DePaiva broke the news, via Twitter, with a heartfelt letter to soap opera fans. She thanked Days fans for their continued support of Kassie, as well as Eve. There is no question Eve is not the most likable character, finding trouble pretty much from the second she set foot in Salem.

“Eve is an interesting and challenging character to bring to life. As you know, actors don’t get to write their own storylines. It is always a challenge and a delight to open the scripts and see where the writers are taking the story. My hope is that you enjoyed the journey because I certainly did,” Kassie expressed in a part of her love note to fans.

The One Life to Live alum also shared her gratitude for fans throughout her career in daytime. Kassie has been a staple in the soap opera industry for over 30 years. Along with OLTL and Days, she has appeared on General Hospital and Guiding Light. Kassie joined the NBC soap opera five years ago and has loved playing Eve since day one.

Fans know Eve was not the one who pushed Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) off the bistro balcony, even though she was convicted of the crime. Eve is currently in prison, but thanks to Abigail’s (Kate Mansi) persistence to reopen her mother’s case, the Salem P.D. now has new evidence to exonerate her.

Spoilers for next week’s episodes of Days of our Lives tease Eve gets an early Christmas present. It sounds like Eve will be released from prison, just in time for the character to leave town. Kassie shared her alter ego will bid Salem adieu on New Year’s Eve.

Eve will wreak some havoc before heading out of town. Fans would expect nothing less than Eve, leaving a path of destruction as she makes a dramatic exit.

The news Kassie DePaiva is out as Eve Donovan on Days is not too shocking. Ever since the time jump, there have been several cast cuts related to storyline purposes, which may be the case with Eve. The actress did not share if her exit is permanent or temporary, like Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.