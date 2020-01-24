Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Shawn returns, Kristen seeks revenge. and John becomes suspicious

Subscribe to our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week tease it is back to the present day in Salem. After time reversed to Mother’s Day last year, the NBC soap opera is once again focused on the here and now.

Shawn (Brandon Beemer) returns to town after getting a concerning call from Rafe (Galen Gering) about his mom, Hope (Kristian Alfonso). Fans know Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) has been impersonating Hope, so Shawn’s arrival will rattle her to the core. He immediately comes up with a theory regarding his mother’s bizarre behavior. Is Shawn going to be the one to figure out Princess Gina has been duping the good people of Salem?

After Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) bond over their deceased baby girl, she decides to stir up trouble. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) are her number one targets. Kristen tells Eric about Brady and Nicole’s romance, in an attempt to get Brady back and hurt Nicole.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) realizes Marlena (Deidre Hall) is in danger. She will confront Princess Gina about her and Stefano’s (Stephen Nichols) plan for John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena. Princess Gina will ignore Kate and lure Marlena into a trap.

Stefano continues on his mission. John becomes suspicious of “Steve” (Stephen Nichols) on their quest to find The Phoenix. The guys meet up with Tony (Thaao Penghlis) and Anna (Leann Hunley), but things take a turn when “Steve” lashes out at Anna. A shocking twist of events will lead “Steve” to tell Marlena that John is dead.

The plans Stefano and Princess Gina have to separate John and Marlena are set in full motion. Kate knows something is up, but can she stop them? A confession by a guilt-ridden Kate could squash Stefano and Princess Gina’s plans, or it just might help them!

Elsewhere in Salem, Will (Chandler Massey) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) debate whether to come clean about the accident that killed Adrienne (Judi Evans) or not. Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Evan (Brock Kelly) move forward with their relationship. Chad (Billy Flynn) grills Kristen about her meeting with Stefano.

The drama on the soap opera is heating up, and fans are not going to want to miss a minute of it. If an episode of the daytime drama doesn’t air on the network, there are plenty of ways for fans to watch the show. Make sure to know how to tune into life in Salem if the episode is preempted.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.