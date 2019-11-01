Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Lani punches Gabi, Jennifer’s in danger, and Ben kills?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the next week’s episodes of the NBC sudser promise that November sweeps kicks off on a high note, but can the agony and the ecstasy be sustained, or will it fall flat in record time?

First off, the guests are set and ready to cry at Elani’s wedding. Will there be tears of joy or sadness? Gabi (Camila Banus) is hellbent on getting revenge on Lani (Sal Stowers) for shooting and killing Stefan (Brandon Barash). That part is understandable, but the degree of suspension of disbelief that is required for the rest of the story strains credulity.

Gabi has hacked into Julie’s (Susan Seaforth Hayes) pacemaker and is holding Lani hostage by demanding she dump Eli (Lamon Archey) at the alter or she’ll rev up Julie’s heart like a Formula 1 race car.

What we can tell you is that eventually Lani loses it and socks it to Gabi in the heat of the moment.

Is that Hope or Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso) larking about Horton Square? Both!

Something untoward happens to Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) next week just as it appeared she would finally have a happily ever after with the love of her life, Jack (Matthew Ashford).

Many people revere the golden girl, but there’s one person in Salem who wishes to see that the beautiful princess never again opens her eyes. Will reinforcements come in time to save Jennifer?

When it comes to high regard, Jordan (Chrishell Hartley) is a couple of hundred notches below Jennifer in that department.

Her brother Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is on a mission to neutralize the lethal lady, and we know he has it in him to murder. Will it be necessary for the Necktie Killer to make a return appearance to keep Ciara (Victoria Konefal) safe?

Be sure to tune in and find out!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.