Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Ciara is stunned by Ben’s rash actions, Marlena’s friends and family prepare to say goodbye, Tionne (T-Boz) Watkins is back as prison bad girl Sheila!

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s NBC sudser tease oodles of bombshell action and a few unexpected surprises in store for your favorite (and not so favorite) Salemites! Read on for all of the soapalicious gossip you need to know.

The good news is that Marlena (Deidre Hall) has at least nine lives, but the bad news is that she’s spent roughly 8.5 of them! Next week her family and friends continue to hold vigil as their favorite doc hangs between the earth and the ethereal world.

Will she make it? That remains to be seen. Seriously. There’s a lot going down in Salem these days, and there is no guarantee that Doc flutters those gorgeous eyelashes any time soon.

Elsewhere, two girls who are as bad as Marlena is good make the Salem scene, leaving all kinds of trouble trailing in their wake. Yep, prison gals Bonnie (Judi Evans) and bad seed Sheila (T-Boz) are kicking it up again like only they can. You must say this about the beautiful ladies though — only they can make prison blues look this good!

Poor Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) is on the other end of Bonnie’s wrath. If he wants to know where their supposed love child is, he must break her straight outta prison!

Yikes! Will he risk his life to claim his baby? Since we know Dattilo’s leaving the show (sob), this wacky storyline may portend a fiery, explosive, epic, endgame for him.

Meanwhile, cray-cray Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are front and center again. Let’s just say that Ben has an ace up his sleeve that will send shivers down Ciara’s spine! But wait, there’s more!

After gifting his girl with a present, he breaks out a nasty surprise for Hope (Kristian Alfonso). What gives with this guy?

Elsewhere, Eve (Kassie DePaiva) and Paul (Christopher Sean) have very unsettling encounters!

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.