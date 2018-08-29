What happened to Marlena on Days of our Lives? Is Deidre Hall leaving?

Days of our Lives has had plenty of shocking storylines since being on the air. Salem is full of drama, but this latest stunt pulled by Sami (Alison Sweeney) upon her return has fans wondering about the fate of one important character.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) was all set to marry John (Drake Hogestyn). Days of our Lives fans knew it wouldn’t go off without a hitch but the tragedy that occurred has everyone in Salem panicking.

Sami was intending to shoot John, but instead the bullet hit Marlena. Her injuries are pretty serious and everyone who witnessed the event is worried that she may not pull through. So is Marlena, aka Deirdre Hall, leaving Days of our Lives?

As of the time of writing, Deidre Hall is not believed to be leaving Days of our Lives. The show tapes several months in advance and a departure announcement would have been made.

That doesn’t indicate how the Marlena story will play out, though, especially given the nature of the injuries she sustained.

It is likely that there will be something that has changed when she pulls through the surgery, but what that is remains to be seen.

After everything both Marlena and John have been through over the course of their time in Salem, a little shooting isn’t going to wreck their love story.

While the recovery process begins and the fallout continues to unfold, Salem residents will have to tune in to see what the writers have in store for “Jarlena”.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.