Days of our Lives spoilers: Sami returns to Salem

Days of our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 23, 2018, reveal that Sami (Alison Sweeney) is back in Salem. Her arrival is going cause some serious drama, and she is coming alone.

Sami is back in Salem and that means that the Jarlena wedding is going to be impacted. Today marks the beginning of some serious drama, leading to something no one saw coming.

Fans were expecting Sami to have a baby with her when she arrived, but that is not what happens. Where will the writers go with this?

Will (Chandler Massey) is going to have a breakthrough regarding his memory. It is being called “miraculous.” Could this be in conjunction with the demons he has faced?

As this episode is the prelude to cliffhanger Friday, there is going to be a lot that happens. Sami isn’t thinking clearly and a shocking turn of events begins to unfold as the Jarlena wedding gets ready to begin.

Plenty of fan favorites will be in Salem for the next week or so, wrapping up storylines and getting ready to catapult the ratings for November sweeps. This is one week longtime Days fans won’t want to miss a single moment of, especially Sami fans.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.