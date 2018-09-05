Who plays Paul on Days of our Lives, and is he leaving?

Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) has been a big part of Days of our Lives for the past four years — but is he leaving the NBC soap?

Days of our Lives often tapes months in advance, and if a character decides to leave fans are usually given notice way ahead of their actual departure.

This was the case with Paul. Here’s everything you need to know about him, including whether he’s on the way out.

Who is Paul Narita?

Paul Narita was introduced to Salem residents in 2014. Days of our Lives fans gave him a warm welcome, and the character became increasingly popular.

Initially, he was brought to town for a shoulder surgery and it turned out to be unsuccessful. Paul was a professional baseball player and he could no longer pitch.

His ties to John Black (Drake Hogestyn) were also revealed as he was outed as his long-lost son. Of course, things didn’t stop there and the revelations just kept coming.

The truth comes out

As Days of our Lives fans watched, the truth about Paul came out. He was living a closeted life. Arriving in Salem, he began to flirt with the pretty women, but it was soon revealed that he was gay. In fact, his “true love” was there in town.

Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) was Paul’s ex-boyfriend and he also had connections to Salem. Things began getting messy and a love triangle was formed.

At this point, Sonny was married to Will (Guy Wilson) but there was an attraction between Paul and Will, leaving the situation messy all around.

Is Paul leaving Salem?

Back in June, it was announced that Christopher Sean would be leaving Days of our Lives after four years.

There wasn’t a resolution as far as what would happen to Paul or if there would be a recast, but now it looks like a death may be the exit the writers chose.

Currently, Paul is in a very serious state in Salem. He took a tumble out of a window at John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) wedding after a scuffle with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk).

With the storyline coming after the confirmation of his departure from the show, it appears that the Days of our Lives writers have opted to kill off Paul Narita.

Given the circumstances he is currently in, and the fact that he announced his exit in June, the likelihood of his continuance on the show is pretty much zero.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.