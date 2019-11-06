Days of our Lives: Is Jay Kenneth Johnson returning as Philip Kiriakis?

Days of our Lives rumor mill is buzzing that Jay Kenneth Johnson is returning as Philip Kiriakis.

The NBC soap opera will experience a daytime first this week with a time jump. Fans will witness the lives of all Salem residents drastically changed after the shift. In anticipation of what is to come, rumors have been swirling with possible cast and characters showing up on the canvas.

A recent Instagram post by actress Lauren Koslow (Kate Roberts) featuring a picture of her with former onscreen son, Jay has sent fans into a frenzy. The photo was deleted later the same day but that hasn’t stopped speculation Jay is back as Philip.

It is not an off-base assumption either. There have been several on-air mentions of Kate and Victor’s (John Aniston) son.

The upcoming time jump would be the perfect opportunity to bring back Philip. Plus, with Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn (Brandon Beemer) reportedly returning to Salem, adding Philip to the mix of their lives, always makes for a good storyline.

Another reason it is not far-fetched Kay is returning to the NBC soap opera, is that the Instagram post was deleted. The powers that be on the daytime show could have requested Lauren delete it in an attempt to keep Philip’s return a secret. Is there really any other reason she would post and then take down a picture that made her so happy?

Details of the time jump are being kept under wraps. There has been a lot of speculation but Ken Corday and head writer, Ron Carlivati are keeping quiet on the hot topic. Life is certainly going to change for Salem residents.

I just want to let you all know that Philip Kiriakis isn’t just one of my favorite #Days characters… he’s also one of my favorite Daytime characters and no one plays him like Jay Kenneth Johnson!! I’m still reeling with excitement and anxiousness bring him back 🙌 @carlivatiron pic.twitter.com/eekcRodSD8 — PetrovaSalvatore 🎃👻 (@ccristovao1864) October 24, 2019

Jay Kenneth Johnson was recently hanging out with onscreen mom and friend Lauren Koslow. Days of our Lives fans are now buzzing Philip is headed back to Salem after the time jump.

Fans know Jay has played the character off and on since 1999 when Philip was a teenager. Both Kyle Brandt John-Paul Lavoisier also briefly played Philip, but Jay remains a fan favorite.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.