Days of our Lives Evan: Who is Sonny’s new flame and who plays him?

On Days of our Lives, Sonny (Freddie Smith) has a new flame, Evan (Brock Kelly), the nanny. The mystery man was introduced after the time jump as the person Rafe (Galen Gering) hired to take care of little David.

Rafe was granted legal guardianship over David when he was a baby, and his mom Jordan (Chrishell Stause) was admitted to a mental asylum. Jordan briefly returned to attempt to kill Ciara (Victoria Konefal), but she was found dead before the flash-forward in Salem.

Evan is David’s nanny, who has also been getting close to Sonny. The latter is still reeling from his mother, Adrienne’s (Judi Evans) death, as well as the fact that his husband Will (Chandler Massey), killed her. Now that Will has officially asked Sonny for a divorce, his attraction to Evan has grown.

They two guys have shared a couple of kisses, as well as a handful of heartfelt chats. Evan recently revealed he grew up without a father. He did not have the best childhood, which is one reason Evan is so protective of little David.

In a talk with Sonny, Evan made it crystal clear Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) did David a favor by killing Jordan. The young boy can grow up without the impact of his crazy mother. Sonny and Evan’s chat now has fans wondering if the nanny is connected to Jordan and David.

Perhaps Evan will turn out to be David’s father. It is Days, after all, so the nanny will end up with some random and wild connection to another Salem resident. Right now, though, all fans truly know about Evan is he loves David and has the hots for Sonny.

If Evan looks familiar to fans, it is because this is not the first time his portrayer, Brock Kelly, has appeared on the NBC daytime drama. Back in 2006, Brock played Abigail’s boyfriend, Josh for several episodes.

The 34-year-old actor is probably best known for his role on the Pretty Little Liars spin-off Ravenswood. He played Zack Springer for several episodes during the only season of the Freeform drama. Brock also guest-starred on Supernatural, The O.C. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and had a small part in the feature film, Pitch Perfect. Along with acting, Brock has also tried his hand at producing.

In December 2018, Brock married the love of his life, Adel. The actor praised the wedding, as well as his beautiful bride in a post honoring the couple’s first anniversary last month.

Brock hasn’t posted much about his stint on Days on social media. Instead, he chooses to showcase his personal life and passion projects.

It is unclear how long Evan will be sticking around Salem. Fans are not overly thrilled about a new man in Sonny’s life. Will is in jail for now, but since it is a soap opera, there is no doubt a love triangle is brewing.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.