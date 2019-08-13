Who won Veto on Big Brother? 2019 cast heads toward final nine

The Big Brother 2019 cast has already played the Veto Competition this week. It took place over the weekend, with the Veto Ceremony following it and setting the final nominees for eviction.

Tommy Bracco won the Head of Household Competition this week, giving him the chance to target a specific houseguest. A wrench got thrown into his plans when the Big Brother Field Trip was revealed, though.

Christie Murphy ended up becoming the third nominee due to the twist. At the Nomination Ceremony, Tommy then placed Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg on the block. They were all joined by Nick Maccarone and Jackson Michie to play for the Power of Veto.

Who won Veto on Big Brother?

Tommy, Christie, Kathryn, Cliff, Michie, and Nick battled it out during the OTEV Competition in the backyard. It was an important Power of Veto to secure, as there were murmurs of targeting Christie for eviction.

Tommy won the Veto, which was the perfect scenario for Christie. It also allowed her to stop crying.

Did the Power of Veto get used on Big Brother?

At the Veto Ceremony on Monday, Tommy had to reveal to the house if he was going to use the Golden Power of Veto. He honored his final two deal with Christie and took her off the block.

Many live feed subscribers are pretty frustrated with what has happened here, not simply because Christie was saved from the block, but because the Field Trip twist is already done. Many also feel it was a huge bust.

Going from having three nominees back down to two in just a matter of days, after allowing America nearly eight days to vote on the twist, seems entirely too anticlimactic. It’s almost as bad as the technology theme from Big Brother 20, where the most-trending houseguests received secret powers that never got used as intended.

