Big Brother spoilers: Who won Field Trip Competition?

Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds now reveal the houseguest who won the Field Trip Competition.

As host Julie Chen Moonves and the narrator for the show explained things, three houseguests were whisked away to participate in a special challenge. Fans of the show have been voting for more than a week to determine who would take part in it.

There have been some bumps along the way, though, and quite a few complaints from fans on social media. There were a lot of votes for Jack Matthews (he got evicted) and Tommy Bracco (he won HOH) that have been cast aside when the poll closed.

Who won the Big Brother Field Trip Competition?

As a reminder, each of the three participants in the Big Brother Field Trip would be returning to the house with something. The winner would gain safety, the loser would become the third nominee for eviction, and the second-place finisher would be receiving a punishment.

The Field Trip winner was Jackson Michie. He now has safety for the week.

The Field Trip loser was Christie Murphy. She now goes up on the block as the third nominee.

As for the second-place finisher, that was Analyse Talavera, who receives punishment for not winning the secret challenge.

These aren’t the end of the Big Brother spoilers from the weekend, as they still have to play in a Veto Competition on Saturday. This is another big one, especially since each of the three nominees will want to come off the block.

Stay tuned folks, because having three people on the block usually leads to some extra drama in the house. Just ask the people who took part in Celebrity Big Brother this past winter.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.