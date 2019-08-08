The houseguest who won the Head of Household on Big Brother tonight was revealed right away. It was a quick competition to see who would be in charge of the top 10.

It was a good change of pace to not have to wait for the live feeds to turn back on to find out who had taken the power. Instead, it was concluded before the episode even came to an end.

During the Thursday night episode, it was Jack Matthews who got evicted on a 6-2 vote. It was a shocking return to reality for the former member of the Six Shooters alliance.

He never saw it coming, as earlier in the week he felt assured of his own safety. Things started to fall apart, though, and it turned out he didn’t have as many friends left in the game as he had assumed.

A new Head of Household Competition winner

Jessica Milagros had to sit this one out, so that left nine people playing for the Head of Household crown. It’s an important moment in the show, especially as the underdogs try to make it even further. But is a former Six Shooters alliance member ready to wrestle the power back?

Tommy Bracco is the new HOH. He won an interesting challenge as the episode came to a close. Tommy will place two people on the block and the third will be decided by the Field Trip twist.

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.