Who got evicted on Big Brother tonight? Season 21, Episode 20

The houseguest who got evicted on Big Brother tonight was just revealed. The most important moment from Season 21, Episode 20 came down to a vote between the two Jack’s.

To get to this point, Jessica Milagros had to do a lot of work. She won the Head of Household Competition and got to nominate two people of her choosing. Jessica went with Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews.

Jessica’s big week continued when she won the Power of Veto. At the Veto Ceremony, she decided to keep her nominees the same, basically nullifying the secret power of Christie Murphy in the process.

Heading into Thursday night (August 8), Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews were still on the block and one of them was about to become the first member of the BB21 jury.

Who got evicted on Big Brother tonight?

Jack Matthews was evicted from the house. He now heads off to the BB21 jury house, where he gets to think about where his game went wrong over the past few weeks.

Jack selfishly stated that he hopes Analyse Talavera (his showmance partner) follows him out the door, but time will tell whether that happens.

Don’t forget there is still time to place your votes for the Field Trip. The voting remains open until Friday morning (August 9) providing a lot of additional time to have your voice heard on what might end up being the biggest BB21 twist of the summer.

Big Brother airs new episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.