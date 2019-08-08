Big Brother 21, Episode 20 recap: Time to start the BB21 jury

The Big Brother 21, Episode 20 recap comes from August 8. It was time to evict another houseguest and get the BB21 jury house its first resident.

During Episode 19, it was revealed that Jessica Milagros had won the Power of Veto. She decided to keep her nominations the same.

At the start of Episode 20, Jackson Michie and Jack Matthews were still on the block. One of them was going to be evicted before the house was up.

A lot of time was spent recapping what had taken place over the past week and why Jack and Michie found themselves in Jessica’s crosshairs. Then segments were shown as they tried to secure some safety from eviction.

Host Julie Chen Moonves also primed the CBS audience, as this was going to be the first member of the former Six Shooters alliance to get evicted this season.

Big Brother 21 eviction results

Holly Allen and Nicole Anthony voted to evict Jack. Christie Murphy and Analyse Talavera voted to evict Michie. These votes were expected, making it 2-2 and time for a commercial break.

Cliff Hogg, Nick Maccarone, Tommy Bracco, and Kathryn Dunn all voted for Jack when the show returned. That made it a 6-2 vote and Jack Matthews was easily evicted from the Big Brother house.

Jack will head to the BB21 jury house and await someone to join him next week. Could that someone be a result of the Big Brother Field Trip twist? There is still time to vote if you haven’t.

Head of Household Competition

The Season 21, Episode 20 recap comes to an end with another HOH Competition. The power was back up for grabs and this was an extremely important moment for the summer 2019 season.

Tommy Bracco is the new HOH. He has finally won a challenge and will now get to nominate two people for eviction.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.