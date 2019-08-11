What does OTEV mean on Big Brother? Spoilers from BB21 cast

It’s time for OTEV on Big Brother! Or, rather, it was time for it on Saturday, as the Big Brother 21 cast played in the latest Veto Competition.

In each of the recent seasons of the show, OTEV has returned to the backyard. It’s become something that houseguests look forward to and is a placeholder around the middle of the season.

What does OTEV mean on Big Brother?

OTEV is simply Veto spelled backward. It is also a character that appears and asks questions of the houseguests each summer. The character helps eliminate people in five rounds of competition, culminating in someone winning the POV.

The Veto Competition was just played, leading to someone controlling the Golden Power of Veto. The challenge itself will be shown to CBS viewers during the August 14 episode of the show.

OTEV Veto Competition spoilers

Before getting to the Veto Competition, the Field Trip took place, with three houseguests playing in a special challenge. It led to Christie Murphy becoming the third nominee for eviction.

Head of Household Tommy Bracco then hosted the Nomination Ceremony, where he placed Kathryn Dunn and Cliff Hogg on the block. Tommy also told Christie that his primary target for eviction was Kat.

Jackson Michie and Nick Maccarone were drawn to play with Kat, Cliff, Tommy, and Christie in the Veto Competition. Late on Saturday, viewers of the live feeds found out that Tommy won the POV.

The Veto Ceremony will take place on Monday (August 12) and that’s when everyone will find out if Tommy uses the Power of Veto to save Christie. That’s the expected outcome, but there are a number of fans posting on social media that they hope he makes the bold move to distance himself from her.

CBS airs new episodes of Big Brother on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.