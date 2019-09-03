We know who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother 21 this week, but it is something that hasn’t gone over well with a lot of fans. It seems pretty clear that many viewers and live feed subscribers wanted a specific houseguest to be sent to the BB21 jury this week. Instead, that no longer has a chance of happening.

During the Sunday night episode, CBS viewers learned that Head of Household Jackson Michie had nominated Jessica Milagros and Christie Murphy for eviction. Jackson didn’t mind either of them getting sent out of the house, but he seemed to be most interested in getting Jessica evicted next.

Over the weekend, the trio was joined by Tommy Bracco, Cliff Hogg, and Nicole Anthony in playing for the Golden Power of Veto. Holly Allen served as the host and the six houseguests played in the Hide and Go Veto, where each person takes a turn hiding a Veto card and then searching for where the others have been hidden.

Who won the Power of Veto on Big Brother 21 this week?

Tommy Bracco won the Power of Veto. This created a pretty obvious scenario for the Veto Ceremony, where Tommy continued to reveal how close he is with Christie (they know each other outside of the house). Tommy saved Christie from the block and forced Jackson to pick a replacement nominee.

Jackson had already discussed this situation with Cliff Hogg. Cliff had volunteered to be a pawn again, so he knew it was coming. He played up the situation a bit but hasn’t been doing that well at it, because Christie is now convinced that Jackson is aligned with Cliff in a long-term alliance.

At the September 4 Eviction Ceremony, four people will vote on whether to evict Cliff Hogg or Jessica Milagros. It’s entirely possible that the vote gets split at 2-2, but Jackson has indicated that he would break any tie by sending Jessica to join the BB21 jury.

Big Brother airs new episodes each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS.