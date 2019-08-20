Big Brother rumors: Did a fan use a bullhorn to let BB21 cast know about Christie, Tommy?

Big Brother rumors are crisscrossing social media about someone possibly interfering with the BB21 cast. With the live feeds down and the new episode of Big Brother: After Dark not showing on Pop, it had fans scrambling to figure out exactly what just happened.

These new Big Brother rumors are unconfirmed, so take everything with a grain of salt, but it is possible that fans outside of the house have just interfered with the game this summer.

As seen in the clip below, someone can be heard stating that Tommy Bracco and Christie Murphy knew each other before they entered the Big Brother house. It’s the truth about the two houseguests, but it is still very unclear if this really happened. If it did happen, this is something producers would have to address.

Are the Big Brother rumors about Tommy and Christie true?

The live feeds went down on Monday night without any warning. A number of houseguests were seen gathered and then the feeds were taken offline. This is typically only done when production asks for it to happen.

Feeds are usually offline for competitions and ceremonies. It also happens if the production team needs to make an announcement to the cast. This happened once for the BB21 cast this season, following the racism controversy they dealt with earlier in the season.

Stay tuned folks, because the feeds were down, but when they came back up, the mood in the house had changed entirely. Something happened. And Tommy is not on any of the cameras.

Christie dated Tommy’s aunt, so there was a relationship between them before the game started. It has been addressed during previous episodes, but Christie and Tommy have worked hard to keep it under wraps.

Has the secret been outed? We may have to wait a while to find out. But remember, take it all with a grain of salt. For now.

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on each Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.