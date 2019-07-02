Big Brother ‘racist’ row: Jack Matthews gets warning from producers over comments

Big Brother is embroiled in yet another racism row. Houseguest Jack Matthews has been saying a lot of negative things about other cast members and on Monday he told Tommy Bracco that he had received a warning from producers about the comments.

Having production intervene is a pretty big deal, especially with a petition floating around from fans who want Jack off the show and which brands his comments as racist.

He isn’t the only one who is drawing the ire of live feed subscribers, as Jackson Michie targeting so many people of color as the Camp Director was also received negatively.

Why is Jack Matthews getting called a racist?

It’s important to point out that the live feeds get turned on nearly a week after the houseguests begin playing the game. This means that things take place before fans see the cast. Unseen early footage could shed some light on why Jack is saying the things he is saying, but that could also just be an excuse.

When speaking in the HOH room to a group of people that included Christie Murphy, Jack stated that “Fu**** Kemi makes me want to stomp a fu**** mud hole through her chest.” This took place on Sunday (June 30).

Jack had been speaking negatively about her in the backyard as well. On the live feeds, he can be seen speaking about future nominations.

He states that “Kat stays and Kemi goes home. And it won’t even be a backdoor. It’s like, b**** you’re fu***** going up and you can play for your veto, but I’mma fu** you up. God dude, she gets me so hyped. I fu**** hate…”

The feeds switched to a different camera at that point, so it is unclear how the statement ended.

The petition calling for Jack to be booted from the show claims he has “said numerous racist things and has been very aggressive towards the only black woman in the Big Brother house, including saying he wants to ‘stomp a mud hole’ through her chest.”

It adds, “He needs to be expelled for Kemi’s safety and to show that it’s not okay to be racist in 2019, especially on tv.”

Warnings about content on CBS live feeds

Fan site Hamsterwatch has pointed out that a disclaimer from CBS for online viewers has become more prevalent. It could help CBS and producers distance themselves a bit from what houseguests say in the live feeds.

disclaimer seems to be popping up more often when switching feeds now pic.twitter.com/UZMYglqVJg — hamsterwatch #bb21 (@hamsterwatch) July 1, 2019

Jackson has various negative quotes attributed to him as well. When speaking about Kemi, he stated that he wanted to “rip this Band-Aid off and cut this tumor out of us, because she’s a cancer on this house.”

Jack calls Jessica Milagros “Consuela”, he has called Jessica and Kemi “maggots”, and has been particularly mean to Ovi Kabir.

So far, Jack Matthews and Jackson Michie have received a pretty nice edit during the Big Brother 21 main show, but there is a growing animosity from people watching things transpire on the live feeds.

The debate continues about whether they are racist or are just being cruel.

Big Brother currently airs CBS episodes on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights.