Big Brother 21 recap: September 1 episode reveals spoilers about HOH

The Big Brother 21 recap from the September 1 episode picks up with the Endurance Challenge that began on Thursday night. It was time for CBS viewers to find out who became the new Head of Household.

As a reminder, during the last episode, Nick Maccarone left for the BB21 jury on a 5-0 vote. He gave an extended interview to host Julie Chen Moonves after the episode came to an end.

Holly Allen had to sit out the new Endurance Challenge, which involved being perched on the side of a wall. It is a competition that occurred a number of times before, but this one had added pressure.

Jessica Milagros lasted 24 minutes before jumping down. Cliff Hogg lasted for about 42 minutes before he dropped off the wall. Then, Christie Murphy was down around a minute later.

Big Brother 21 recap: Who is the new HOH?

Nicole Anthony lasted about 49 minutes, leaving just Jackson Michie and Tommy Bracco to battle it out for the power. Nicole was crying pretty hard when she fell, as she felt like she needed an HOH win.

Who will be the next HOH? Who will go on the block? #BB21 starts now! pic.twitter.com/CRCwjCtmiV — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 2, 2019

After Jackson told Tommy that he was safe, Tommy dropped off the wall. In a Diary Room session, Tommy explained how he preferred to drop out and compete for the HOH next week.

Meanwhile, Jackson acted frustrated about winning, suggesting that he only did it because he wanted to keep Tommy from having the power. He also noted in his own Diary Room session that he wanted Nicole to be HOH.

While Nicole was still upset about the results, Jackson pulled her aside to meet with Cliff Hogg and Holly Allen to confirm their final four deal was still on the table. He promised her safety and stated that he had to win to help them.

Nomination discussions

Jackson approached Christie about being a pawn so that he could get Jessica out of the house. It was amusing that the segment came right after Jessica celebrated and stated in a Diary Room session that she felt very safe.

At the Nomination Ceremony, Jackson Michie put Jessica Milagros and Christie Murphy on the block. They all got a chance to play for the Power of Veto this week.

That brings an end to the Big Brother 21 recap from the September 1 episode. For readers who want to jump ahead, we know who won the POV and what could happen as a result.

Sign up now for your Big Brother news alerts!

Big Brother airs new CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.