Who won Part 1 of Big Brother HOH Competition? The battle begins

Only three people are left from the Big Brother 21 cast. The final three houseguests are now ready to compete in the final Head of Household Competition of the summer. But are producers ready to show it?

This article will serve as a live update of what is taking place on the live feeds following the latest episode. Make sure to refresh often to keep up with what has happened.

Battling for the final HOH is done in three parts, with Part 1 typically involving an Endurance Challenge. Nicole Anthony gets to play in it, even though she was the HOH last week.

This is where it gets tricky because the producers don’t always show what is taking place during the final challenges of the season. It may be happening again.

Full details about how all three parts of the final HOH Competition works can be read here. Suffice it to say, it is a lot of work to be the last person standing after a grueling summer of the reality competition show.

Who won Part 1 of Big Brother HOH Competition?

The Thursday night episode has come to a close without Part 1 of the final HOH Competition getting started. Cliff Hogg was evicted, leaving just Nicole Anthony, Holly Allen, and Jackson Michie playing for the $500,000 prize. One of them is going to become the final HOH and get the chance to choose who sits next to them on finale night.

Make sure to check in with us, as the article will be updated when more information becomes available on the live feeds. If it is like how they did it with the Big Brother 20 cast, the final three could get some time to enjoy themselves and celebrate their accomplishments before playing Part 1 much later in the evening.

Big Brother 21 season finale is September 25 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS.