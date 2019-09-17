How does final Big Brother Head of Household Competition work?

It’s nearly time for the final Big Brother Head of Household Competition of the summer. It’s the last chance for the houseguests to add something huge to their personal resumes before they sit in front of the BB21 jury.

After the Eviction Ceremony that takes place on Thursday night (September 19), the next stage of the game begins. The final three houseguests will begin battling it out to see who automatically makes it to the final two.

This is where things start to get really interesting. Even though Nicole Anthony is the outgoing HOH, she will get a chance to compete again. That’s good news for her, as she could use some help making it to the final two.

With just four episodes left on the Big Brother schedule, it is nearly time to get down to business.

#BBNicole's HOH goodies came with family photos, a letter from her sister, and some of her favorite treats. #BB21 pic.twitter.com/04mysXvzZA — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 16, 2019

Big Brother final Head of Household schedule

After the next Eviction Ceremony, the final three BB21 cast members will start playing in the last HOH Competition of the season. Part 1 is typically an Endurance Challenge, with the results likely getting revealed on the live feeds.

Part 2 of the final HOH Competition takes place on Friday or Saturday, with the two losers of Part 1 battling it out. The Part 1 winner gets to sit it out, as they will have already advanced to Part 3.

The winners of Part 1 and Part 2 will battle it out in Part 3 during the Big Brother season finale. It’s usually a trivia challenge based on what has taken place in the house during the season.

The Part 3 winner automatically makes it to the final two and they get to decide which of the other final three houseguests gets to sit next to them. That will then be the two people who get grilled by the BB21 jury.

Since the final Veto Competition of the season has already been played, we have a good idea of who will be in the final three. Those three houseguests each hope that they will soon be named the Big Brother 21 winner.

Sign up now for your Big Brother news alerts!

Big Brother airs CBS episodes on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night.