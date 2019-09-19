Who was evicted on Big Brother tonight? Final three revealed

Another houseguest was evicted on Big Brother tonight. This takes the cast down to just three people who are left playing for the $500,000 prize.

Nicole Anthony won an Endurance Challenge to become the final four Head of Household. She then nominated Jackson Michie and Holly Allen for eviction.

Jackson won the Power of Veto and on Thursday night he used it to save himself from the block. That forced Nicole to replace him with Cliff Hogg. Would Cliff be saved after he angered Jackson on the CBS live feeds?

Who was evicted on Big Brother tonight?

As was expected, Jackson voted to evict Cliff. Though Cliff did everything he could to buy some more time in the BB21 house, he didn’t have enough of an argument to be kept over Jackson’s showmance partner.

Cliff becomes the eighth member of the BB21 jury. He joins Analyse Talavera, Tommy Bracco, Christie Murphy, Jack Matthews, Kathryn Dunn, Nick Maccarone, and Jessica Milagros. One more houseguest will join them during the season finale and then all nine will vote on who they feel should be the Big Brother 21 winner.

One thing that has disappointed fans a lot this season, is that there has been a lack of footage from the jury house during CBS episodes. A video was shared online of the jury members seeing their BB Comics alter-egos, but viewers aren’t getting to see a lot of life in the jury house.

With just two episodes left in the season, it’s never too early to start looking ahead to the next season of the show. While Big Brother 22 has already been ordered by CBS, it is still unclear what is happening with Celebrity Big Brother 3. Was it canceled? Or is there an announcement coming soon from the network.

The remaining schedule for the BB21 cast has an episode on Sunday night (September 22) and then the finale on Wednesday evening.

The Big Brother 21 season finale airs on Wednesday, September 25 at 9:30/8:30c.