Who won Head of Household on Big Brother 21 this week?

A new cast member won the Head of Household Competition on Big Brother 21. And she did it with style.

The HOH Competition took place after the most recent episode, with the results revealed on the live feeds. It was certainly a big moment for people subscribing to the feeds.

The results of the HOH Competition will be revealed to CBS viewers during the July 28 episode, but we already know who has won based on what is taking place on the feeds.

Who won Head of Household on Big Brother 21?

Holly Allen won the HOH Competition. It was an Endurance Challenge that took more than two hours to complete, and Holly showed how determined she was to get that power in the game.

Use 4 emojis to describe the #BB21 house this week… GO! 😭👀😳🍿 pic.twitter.com/yf8yOnpsD2 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 26, 2019

The most impressive feat was that Holly and Analyse Talavera lasted nearly an hour longer than everyone else. A lot of people couldn’t even make it a full 30 minutes in the challenge.

Two people who fell early in the competition have suffered punishment as a result. Christie Murphy and Tommy Bracco have already been shown on the feeds wearing their new outfits. It doesn’t look pleasant.

For fans that want to jump even further ahead, the latest nominations have also been revealed. Holly made her choices and hosted a Nomination Ceremony to let the house know her targets for eviction. Next up for the house is the Veto Competition, which will get played on Saturday.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.