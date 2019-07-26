Who was nominated on Big Brother 2019 this week?

The houseguests who were nominated on Big Brother got revealed on Friday. The Nomination Ceremony just took place, with two people now on the block.

Late Thursday evening, the latest Head of Household Competition took place, with Holly Allen emerging as the winner. She held tough in an Endurance Challenge and took over the power in the house.

As the new HOH, Holly had to decide which two people to put on the block. She arrived at the people she was targeting earlier in the day and chatted about it with her alliance members before making it official.

Who was nominated on Big Brother 21 this week?

Holly Allen has nominated Sam Smith and Nick Maccarone for eviction. She is unsure about a possible replacement nominee, but Analyse Talavera suggested Kathryn Dunn if one of the nominees is saved by the Power of Veto.

With the Nomination Ceremony now in the books, the house will look toward the Veto Competition this weekend. On Saturday, six people will play for the Golden Power of Veto, with Sam and Nick each knowing the importance of gaining safety.

There doesn’t appear to be any scenario where Nick and Sam both survive this week, so it is very likely that one of them is going to join Bella on the outside of the game. The main alliance of six people wants Nick out first, so that is the main target this week.

Big Brother 21 down to its final 12

Four houseguests have been evicted this season and they are Ovi Kabir, David Alexander, Kemi Fakunle, and Isabella Wang. That leaves just 12 members of the BB21 cast competing for the $500,000 prize.

After the next eviction, the BB21 jury will start forming. That’s an important milestone for all of the houseguests remaining in the game.

The next big thing for the cast will likely be the Big Brother Field Trip. Host Julie Chen Moonves gave CBS viewers some hints about what will be taking place, but there aren’t specifics on when America’s Vote will take place, yet.

The show returns with a new episode on Sunday night (July 28), where the Head of Household Competition and Nomination Ceremony will be shown to viewers.

Until then, stay tuned to the live feeds, as interesting BB21 spoilers like what the Poison Ivy Punishments will entail should be revealed.

Big Brother 21 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.