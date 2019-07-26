Who won Head of Household on Big Brother last night? Results are in

The live feeds revealed who won the Head of Household on Big Brother last night. The Endurance Challenge played out in full for subscribers, letting people enjoy it as it played out in real-time.

During the Thursday night episode, Jack Matthews and Isabella Wang were on the block. By an 8-2 vote, Bella was evicted from the Big Brother house. She became the first person to go home through a real Eviction Ceremony.

As the episode came to a close, the 11 participating houseguests started playing in the latest Head of Household Competition. It was an Endurance Challenge where they were hanging on to vines in the backyard, which meant it wouldn’t finish during the episode.

Instead, it was available to watch on the live feeds.

Who won Head of Household on Big Brother last night?

The Endurance Challenge took hours to complete, even though a few people were eliminated early on. It definitely showed how badly two of the houseguests wanted to become the new HOH.

Jessica Milagros was out first, followed by Nicole Anthony and Sam Smith. The next few people out, in order, were Christie Murphy, Nick Maccarone, Jack Matthews, and Tommy Bracco.

The final four houseguests were Analyse Talavera, Holly Allen, Jackson Michie, and Kathryn Dunn.

When Jackson went down, Kathryn soon followed him. That left just Analyse and Holly battling it out for the HOH crown. They were up on their vines for quite some time, with each lady knowing how important it could be to get the HOH Room for a week.

two hour point, Holly and Analyse both hanging in there pic.twitter.com/40Ef5vnWD4 — hamsterwatch #bb21 (@hamsterwatch) July 26, 2019

Analyse Talavera and Holly Allen haven’t had a lot of success in challenges this season, so that could be a big reason why they were pushing so hard to put this HOH win under their belts.

Holly Allen ended up winning the Head of Household Competition. She now has to nominate two people for eviction.

Big Brother 21 airs CBS episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.