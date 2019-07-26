Big Brother Field Trip Vote: Julie Chen introduces BB21 cast twist

Three Big Brother houseguests are getting sent on a field trip. Host Julie Chen dropped a hint about a twist that will involve fans voting on which BB21 cast members to send outside the house.

“You’ll get to impact the game America, by sending three houseguests on a field trip. A trip that will put one houseguest’s game on the line.”

It was during the last few moments of the Thursday night episode that Chen made the announcement. There are a lot of details missing from the twist, but fans are already posting about it on social media.

What is the Big Brother Field Trip Vote?

This is the million-dollar question, as viewers want to know what the field trip is going to entail. What it seems to indicate, though, is that three houseguests will leave the game for a bit of time.

In the past, houseguests have been taken to concerts, MTW award shows, and various other events. Typically the producers make it look like the houseguests are blindfolded and taken to undisclosed locations for those twists.

With the current camping theme of the summer 2019 season, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if that plays into this twist. For now, no specific details have been revealed by the producers or Julie Chen. They should be coming soon.

When it comes to America’s Vote, it is usually done on the main CBS website for the show. That’s likely how it will be done again this season, but fans will have to be patient for it to finally take place.

Some Big Brother 21 spoilers

After the July 25 episode, the houseguests participated in an Endurance Challenge. This was to decide who would be the next Head of Household. The results are in, and now that person will name two people for eviction on Friday.

There are more Big Brother 21 spoilers to come, as two houseguests also just got a punishment. Soon the nominees for the week will also be revealed on the live feeds, showing who the new HOH is targeting for eviction.

Big Brother airs on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.