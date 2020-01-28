Who plays Evan Miller on FBI cast? Justiin Davis guest stars

Evan Miller is one of several new characters that appear on the FBI cast during a new episode of the show.

On Tuesday, January 28, an episode called Studio Gangster will debut on CBS. It looks like the episode features dramatic undertones, creating more work for OA and Maggie to deal with.

Justiin Davis as Evan Miller on FBI cast

Actor Justiin Davis has appeared on a number of television shows over the years and now he comes to the FBI cast for Season 2, Episode 14.

Davis has a list of acting credits that includes quite a few popular shows. He has appeared in an episode each of Madam Secretary, Manifest, Chicago Med, Instinct, and The Politician.

Fans of Boardwalk Empire may also recognize Davis from the hit HBO show. During the run of that award-winning show, he played Lester White, a character that had a number of important scenes.

Now, Davis has worked his way to FBI, and he recently shared several social media posts about the January 28 episode.

Davis appears on Saturday Night Live

A skit that took place on the January 25 episode of Saturday Night Live also featured Davis. The episode was hosted by Adam Driver and it had Halsey as the musical guest.

While SNL viewers may not have immediately recognized that Davis appeared on the episode, he shared a still image of his time on the screen below:

A lot of additional guest stars on FBI Season 2, Episode 14

In addition to Justiin Davis guest-starring as Evan Miller on Tuesday night, there are a number of other actors and actresses stopping by for the new episode.

The list of guest stars includes Sean Baker as Thumper, Mara Davi as Samantha, Caleb Reese Paul as Tyler, Maestro Harrell as Big Trey, and Wallette Watson as Maya Depriest.

An image of Mara Davis and Caleb Reese Paul sharing a scene with series regular Jeremy Sisto (he plays Jubal Valentine) was shared to the Twitter account of the show.

Lots to smile about with a new #FBICBS on the way. 💛🖤 #FBIFam, who's ready for Tuesday? pic.twitter.com/EYsE0xUsBr — FBI (@FBICBS) January 25, 2020

Actress Catherine Haena Kim is also back as Agent Emily Ryder and Yasmine Aker plays Mona Nazari again in the new episode. They have both been great additions to the cast, so, hopefully, the writers and producers have found a way to keep them around for many more episodes.

Following the January 28 episode of FBI, the show takes a break from having new episodes on CBS and then returns for a new installment on Tuesday, February 11.

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.