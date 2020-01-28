Mona Nazari on FBI cast: Yasmine Aker returns to show

Mona Nazari is on FBI for the new episode that airs January 28. The character is back on the FBI cast and part of what looks to be another intriguing installment of Season 2.

Viewers will remember Mona from when she first appeared back in November during an episode called Outsider. That was when a budding relationship for OA started to become a subplot for the show.

Now, actress Yasmine Aker is back as Mona, hopefully leading to some more sparks between her and OA (played by Zeeko Zaki).

In regard to the synopsis for the January 28 episode, though, Mona isn’t one of the characters that are mentioned as having an important storyline. Still, we can hope!

Season 2, Episode 14 of FBI spoilers

The following is the synopsis that CBS has released for the new episode called Studio Gangster:

“When a U.S. attorney is found dead steps away from the body of a private escort, the team must piece together what connected the two seemingly random victims. Also, Jubal’s connection with one of the victims makes finding the killer much more personal.”

Yasmine Aker returns to FBI cast as Mona Nazari

It’s good to see actress Yasmine Aker on a new episode of the show. She didn’t make it into the preview or the sneak peeks for Episode 14, but she did show up in the promotional photos from CBS that are used to create buzz.

As a reminder about her past works, Aker has appeared on a number of other television shows as well as doing some work in films.

Aker appeared on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy, The 100, The Night Shift, Colony, and Agent Carter. She also had a recurring character (Sarva Al-Jazari) on the show Chaldea.

With her film work, Aker has played roles in 12 Strong, Twin Betrayal, and Sleep No More. She also has several productions that are either in the works or coming out soon, so her stop on the FBI cast is probably just a temporary one.

It’s going to be a busy night on CBS, with new episodes of NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted airing on January 28. NCIS starts out the night with Agent Torres getting injured and FBI: Most Wanted ends the night by trying to continue its title of the most-watched new show on television.

Next week, FBI goes on a break, before returning with another new episode on February 11.

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.