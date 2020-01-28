NCIS spoilers, sneak peeks: Agent Nick Torres faces death tonight

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS spoilers and three sneak peeks have been revealed for the new episode tonight. On the show, Agent Nick Torres is going to be facing death.

A lot of fans have been worried that co-star Wilmer Valderrama might be leaving the show, especially after the clip that was shown at the end of last week’s episode.

The quick preview hinted that Torres was in the hospital and that he was clinging to life while Gibbs watched on. Now, viewers are going to finally find out what happened.

NCIS spoilers and sneak peeks

Ahead of the new episode airing on January 28 — which is Season 17, Episode 14 of the show — CBS has released several sneak peeks that give a better look at what is about to take place.

This is a bit later in the week between shows than CBS typically reveals this footage. It is unclear why it was held back for so long, but it could hint that something big is about to take place.

Read More NCIS wishes fans a Happy Thanksgiving as viewers send messages to cast in return

Shared below is the first real sneak peek from the episode called On Fire. Take a look.

Special Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop — who is played by Emily Wickersham on the NCIS cast — is shown explaining in the clip above what has taken place. A hit-and-run has occurred, with that vehicle seriously injuring Special Agent Nickolas “Nick” Torres (Wilmer Valderrama).

The first clip comes to an end with Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) going into the hospital room to check on a very injured Torres.

Sneak peeks two and three for NCIS Season 17, Episode 14

Two more sneak peeks were also revealed for the January 28 episode and they are shared below.

The first video has Special Agent Jacqueline “Jack” Sloane (Maria Bello) chatting with Gibbs about a suspect and whether or not Bishop should be the one interviewing him.

The final sneak peek provides additional NCIS spoilers from the new episode — which is called On Fire — as the case continues and Bishop fears that the person who put Torres in the hospital may be able to walk free.

It’s interesting that so much about the new episode has already been revealed, but maybe that’s a way to get more viewers to tune in. Will fans who are worried that someone who injured Agent Torres is going to get away with it be more likely to tune in?

No matter what the reason is for tuning in for the January 28 episode, this is one that NCIS fans do not want to miss, especially since there have been so many hints about Wilmer Valderamma possibly leaving the show.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.