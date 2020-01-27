Is Wilmer Valderrama leaving NCIS? Please don’t leave us Nick Torres

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Rumors of Wilmer Valderrama leaving NCIS have continued as an important episode of the show draws near. On Tuesday night, the character of Agent Nick Torres is going to be placed in a grave situation.

A preview for Season 17, Episode 14 really got social media buzzing about what might happen on the show. In it, Torres is shown clinging to life in a hospital bed. Then, it appears that he flatlines.

Now, that fateful January 28 episode — called On Fire — has nearly arrived. And yet there have been no additional previews, teaser, or sneak peeks at footage of the episode. We still have only that one preview.

What’s going on here NCIS?

Fresh off NCIS: New Orleans losing the character of Christopher Lasalle (played by Lucas Black), fans of these shows aren’t ready to send off another main character.

Wilmer Valderrama joined the show right after Michael Weatherly left behind his character of Special Agent Tony DiNozzo. Since then, Torres has been the muscle of this new-look NCIS team, often partnering with Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop (played by Emily Wickersham).

Beneath the surface, it has seemed like a relationship could be brewing between Torres and Bishop, and that is even something that Ziva David hinted at when Cote de Pablo returned for a few episodes.

Following the last episode, a fan posted the message below on Twitter:

So can we have an episode of @NCIS_CBS where the team has to work on a case with NSA which leads to Bishop being reunited with Jake, and Torres, having feelings for Bishops (even if he won’t admit it), chews him out for what he did to her……..just saying! I’d watch that! #NCIS pic.twitter.com/xysd0EgEiC — Nicole Sigrist (@nicole_sigrist) January 22, 2020

Is Wilmer Valderrama leaving NCIS?

The synopsis for the new NCIS episode says, “After Torres and Bishop are victims of a hit-and-run, Torres fights for his life in the Intensive Care Unit.”

This doesn’t sound promising, but we did notice some good news in the mix. Following the January 28 episode, the show returns for another new installment on February 11. Valderrama is credited as being a part of it and it’s a Valentine’s Day episode. They couldn’t possibly kill him off during an episode like that… could they?

Torres and Bishop relationship?

There seems to be a lot of unexplored territory between agents Torres and Bishop. In the preview for the new episode (as seen below), they are out jogging when something takes place. Could that be a heavy hint that something is happening behind the scenes that viewers just don’t know about yet? Maybe.

We really hope for more episodes where we get to see Wilmer Valderrama as Agent Nick Torres on NCIS. His character brings toughness and a humorous side to the NCIS cast each week, even if a lot of those jokes are at his expense.

While the show has not shied away from killing off important characters in the past, it’s too soon to do that with Torres.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.