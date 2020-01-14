FBI spoilers: Catherine Haena Kim returns as Agent Emily Ryder

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The FBI cast was joined by actress Catherine Haena Kim last week when she first appeared as Agent Emily Ryder. During her first scene, she called herself the “new Kristen” on the team. It didn’t go over well.

Now, the new Kristen is going to meet the old Kristen, with Catherine Haena Kim sharing scenes with actress Ebonée Noel. Having Agent Emily Ryder and Agent Kristen Chazal on the same episode hints at some drama.

Ryder has taken Kristen’s partner, Stuart Scola (played by John Boyd), which may lead to some animosity coming from the agent who was just injured on the job. It may also cause Kristen to try to get back too soon, causing medical problems as she continues to heal from getting stabbed.

The focus of the previews and sneak peeks for Season 2, Episode 12 hasn’t been on the two agents, but rather the case that the team is going to be dealing with. That leaves some mystery about how long Agent Ryder could be on the job and that it might still be a while until Agent Chazal is back in the field.

Regarding the episode, Emmy-winning actor Jeremy Davies is also guest-starring, and he is taking on another huge role that will have television viewers on the edge of their seats. It’s what he does. Fans of the show Justified and Lost will definitely want to tune in for this particular episode of FBI.

As a reminder, Kristen was injured during the when she jumped in to help as Maggie (played by Missy Peregrym) was getting attacked by a suspect. That suspect, who was later shot and killed, stabbed Kristen and the fall finale faded to black as Kristen clung to life.

Now, FBI returns with another episode from the second half of the season, with a strong story that should be very entertaining to watch on January 14.

Very soon, FBI is also going to have a crossover night with FBI: Most Wanted, and executive producer Dick Wolf is hinting at some exciting developments for the shows.

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.