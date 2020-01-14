Jeremy Davies on FBI: Who is Kenneth Bates on new episode?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Jeremy Davies is on FBI this Tuesday night in a very creepy role for the veteran actor. He played the part quite well and it will keep not only the FBI cast on its toes but also the CBS viewers at home.

Davies is one of several people who will guest star on Season 2, Episode 12 of the show. This one is called Hard Decisions and the preview certainly ramped up the excitement level.

For viewers who haven’t seen the preview for the January 14 episode yet, here it is:

CBS released the following synopsis for the new episode:

“A bank hold-up leads the team to a safe deposit box, the contents of which have the potential to destroy national security.”

There is drama afoot during the episode, with the preview and sneak peek showing Maggie and OA running all over New York City. Is the threat issued by Kenneth Bates a credible one? Or is he just trying to get the scent of a crime off of himself?

Read More FBI: Most Wanted crossover with FBI coming this spring on CBS

In addition to Davies as Bates, guest-starring in the episode will be Cortney Gift as Detective Chase and Catherine Haena Kim as FBI Agent Emily Ryder (again).

Who is Jeremy Davies on FBI cast as Kenneth Bates?

Davies has been in the business for a long time. It has led to some very recognizable roles, both on TV and in the movies — including roles that people may have forgotten.

Movies goers may recognize Davies as Corporal Upham from Saving Private Ryan. He is the character who was scared to move or do much of anything as the team tried to track down Ryan (Matt Damon).

Davies was fun in Twister, where he played Laurence, one of the members of the team that was led by Jo (Helen Hunt) and Bill (Bill Paxton) and spent the movie chasing down tornadoes.

As far as his best role so far, that may have been when he played Dickie Bennett on Justified. He was a thorn in the side of Raylan Givens (played by Timothy Olyphant) for years and stole every scene that he was in, including the one below.

ABC fans may better remember Davies from Lost, where he played Dr. Daniel Faraday and Daniel Widmore for several years. He was perfect for the role.

Other shows that Davies has appeared on include Sleepy Hollow, Twin Peaks, The Flash, Supergirl, Texas Rising, Hannibal, and Constantine.

Yes, Davies really gets around with his acting jobs.

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.