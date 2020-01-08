Catherine Haena Kim: Who is the self-proclaimed ‘new Kristen’ on FBI?

Catherine Haena Kim joined the FBI cast for the winter premiere of the show. She was tasked with filling the shoes of actress Ebonée Noel on the episode, as Noel’s character — Agent Kristen Chazal — was clinging to life.

During the fall finale, Kristen jumped in to save Maggie Bell from getting stabbed, only to find herself on the wrong end of the blade. As the show faded to black for the holiday break, Kristen was bleeding out on the ground.

FBI returned on Tuesday night, with Kristen still trying to survive several surgeries at the hospital. Meanwhile, it was back to work for the rest of the team. Maggie, OA, and Scola had to work on the case of a high-profile murder.

Almost immediately, a woman came to the office, walked up to Scola, and stated that she was the “new Kristen.” It caught the rest of the team off guard as they explained Kristen had nearly died.

Agent Emily Ryder hadn’t been filled in on the information, as she had just been tasked with filling in by her superiors.

Through most of the episode, Ryder was working with Scola as they tracked down leads in the case. The character had a strong presence. If she is around for a while, this seems like a strong addition to the FBI cast.

Who is Catherine Haena Kim on FBI cast?

Kim has recently been seen as the character of Kate on Ballers. She has also appeared in single episodes for a lot of other shows, including 9-1-1, The Millers, Gossip Girl, and 90210.

CBS fans may have recognized Kim, as she has also been on two episodes each of Hawaii Five-0 as Nani Kalakaua and Magnum P.I. as Tara Moss/Emily Layton.

Her first extended break on a show came as Anna Choi on Mistresses during 2014.

The great news is that Catherine Haena Kim also appears on the FBI cast list for the next episode, which means Agent Emily Ryder should stick around for a bit longer.

So far, she has been a great addition to the show, and it could be interesting to see what the writers do with this new character.

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.