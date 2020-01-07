What happened to Agent Kristen Chazal on FBI? Ebonee Noel still on show

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The FBI fall finale ended on a pretty big cliffhanger this season. It finished with Agent Kristen Chazal in the hospital and some CBS viewers wondering if Ebonee Noel was leaving the show.

There was a lot of foreshadowing in that last episode, with the writers really pushing the narrative that Kristen wasn’t on the same page as her partner, Agent Stuart Scola.

At the end of the episode, though, she was helping breach a building with Special Agent Maggie Bell when everything went wrong.

When a suspect attacked Maggie, Kristen stepped in to help, only to end up getting stabbed in the process. As the episode faded to black, Maggie was tending to Kristen, who was bleeding all over the ground.

A preview for the winter premiere is shared below, showcasing that she is going to be fighting for her life:

Tune in tonight for a very stressful and exciting episode of FBI! And you’re in for a treat, stay tuned afterwards for the premiere of FBI Most Wanted…. ⁦@FBICBS⁩ pic.twitter.com/VuSBlxOYnh — Alana De La Garza (@Alana_DeLaGarza) January 7, 2020

FBI Season 2 continues

These CBS dramas don’t mess around. Characters get killed off all the time in the early seasons, with fans of the NCIS family of shows knowing that all-too-well.

Well-liked characters have died as well, which has led to a lot of fans being worried that actress Ebonee Noel will leave the show after this episode.

Some comments from fans on social media are shared below.

If she dies, I am done, I will never forgive the writers. It would be a waste of a very good character. Anyone watching this show has watched similar shows, and knows how dangerous this work is. We just saw Agent Lasalle killed on NCIS: NOLA. We didn't need another reminder. — Uncle Mike – Wartime Consigliere (@MichaelPacholek) January 7, 2020

In the image above, the fan is responding to a post on Twitter by actress Missy Peregrym (she plays Maggie Bell). The joke within the post might indicate some good news for fans, simply by the tone that she is using to describe the new episode. But maybe we are just reading too much into it because we don’t want the agent to die.

The team can’t just focus on their friend trying to recover, though, as they also have to deal with a case. CBS has released a synopsis for the new episode that reads as follows:

“After a businessman with a history of harassment claims against him is killed, the team suspects it may be one of his many accusers, on FBI.”

Following what appears to be a very dramatic episode of FBI, make sure to stay tuned, as the series premiere of FBI: Most Wanted will follow it at 10/9c on CBS. We have a quick breakdown of who is on the FBI: Most Wanted cast and what the show is all about. This is considered a full spin-off of the parent show.

The night also begins with the winter premiere of NCIS, which starts at 8/7c and includes Cote de Pablo and Ziva David again.

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.