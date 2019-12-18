Is Ebonee Noel leaving FBI? Is Kristen Chazal character arc over?

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Ebonee Noel plays analyst-turned-agent Kristen Chazal on the FBI cast and the fall finale put the character in a really tense situation. The episode seemed like it was building to something from the first few moments and that is exactly what happened.

During an opening sequence, Kristen was shown struggling during an agent training exercise where she put her new partner, Stuart Scola (played by John Boyd), in a bad position. It built to what ended up being a frightening cliffhanger for the show.

In the final minutes of the FBI Season 2 fall finale, the team was responding to a call and came across a suspect that needed to be detained. Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) was attacked with a knife and Chazal jumped in to save her, getting stabbed in the process.

Is Ebonee Noel leaving FBI?

The credits of the fall finale started running as Kristen was tended to by Maggie — all while a pool of blood was starting to form around her. Viewers were left with a huge cliffhanger and questions about the future of the show.

There are several takeaways from this episode for fans to focus on. New dramas often put characters in peril, especially when it comes to a fall finale. That may be exactly what just took place, with Kristen Chazal put in danger to show that she was willing to do what it took to help out a fellow agent.

Actress Ebonee Noel live-tweets some of the episodes and she posted to social media on Tuesday night as the ordeal was playing out. She also took the time to respond to some concerned fans who were worried that FBI had just killed off the character.

It was crazy to read & nerve-wracking to shoot to say the very least. No matter what happens though I just want you guys to know, it's been the thrill of my social media existence live-tweeting these episodes with you all. Thanks for loving Kristen like I do💛🖤 #FBICBS #FBIFam https://t.co/DGiRmKoPuu — Ebonée Reigne Noel (@EboneeReigne) December 18, 2019

There hasn’t been an announcement that something like this would happen on the show and Ebonee Noel didn’t suggest that she is done with the show. At the same time, Noel did leave it open to interpretation through the social media post above.

The FBI return date is Tuesday, January 7, when viewers will find some resolution in this particular storyline. CBS has revealed details about that new episode, but it doesn’t mention Kristen Chazal within the plot. Noel does appear in the credits, though, which could be a good sign that she is sticking with the show.

More details may get leaked during the winter hiatus, but it would be really surprising if the show decided to remove a central character like Chazal this early in her character arc.

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.