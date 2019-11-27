FBI spoilers: Return date, fall finale synopsis, guest star revealed by CBS

FBI spoilers have revealed what will take place during the fall finale. CBS also has revealed when the FBI return date will take place, allowing fans to get ready to send off the show for the winter.

A new episode airs on Tuesday night (November 26), putting the team in the middle of a very interesting case. But, then the show is going to go on a short hiatus.

Following Season 2, Episode 9, called Salvation, there won’t be a new episode of the show for the next two weeks. CBS will, instead, rebroadcast two older episodes in order to hold down the time slot.

FBI return date: Fall finale on CBS schedule

The next new episode of the show is going to take place on Tuesday, December 17. Season 2, Episode 10 is called Ties That Bind and it will mark the end of the new 2019 episodes.

FBI fall finale guest star, synopsis

According to CBS, “A former kidnapping victim is linked to a series of murders that includes the daughter of an NYPD detective.” Could the case trackback to what happens in Episode 9? That could be an interesting twist.

Elsewhere in the fall finale, Kristen will begin to doubt her ability as an agent after a training exercise leaves her shaken up. Kristen Chazal is played by actress Ebonée Noel on the FBI cast. She just started working in the field this season.

As for the primary guest star of the Season 2 fall finale, that appears to be actor Will Chase, who plays Detective Harry Bloom on the FBI cast. Chase has appeared on multiple episodes for a number of shows that include Rescue Me (Pat Mahoney), Smash (Michael Swift), Nashville (Luke Wheeler), and Sharp Objects (Bob Nash).

Additional guest stars on the FBI cast will include Amanda Warren as Sloan Wallace, Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran, and Christopher Halladay as Lyle Morgan.

The December 17 episode will be the final new installment before the show returns on January 7. This will be the full winter break for the FBI cast, so viewers do not want to miss the fall finale.

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.