FBI Season 2, Episode 9: Jade Marie Fernandez guest stars

A new episode of FBI, called Salvation, debuts Tuesday night on CBS. It’s Season 2, Episode 9 and the team is going to be called to action after a teacher goes missing.

The crux of the episode is that an altercation with a student took place right before Patrick Miller (played by Evan Williams) went missing. It raises a lot of questions and points the FBI team in the direction of grudge holders.

Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) ends up tasked with trying to ensure the safety of a witness who steps up to help in the case.

So who has a grudge against Patrick Miller? Tune in on Tuesday night to find out.

A wayward high-schooler with a shocking record strikes a chord with Maggie — but can she be trusted? Stream #FBICBS live tonight at 9/8c on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/D7v1AGmofO pic.twitter.com/DUSDTGNHoS — FBI (@FBICBS) November 26, 2019

Jade Marie Fernandez guest stars as Jessica Sanchez

As part of the FBI cast for the new episode, Jade Fernandez takes on the role of someone who is in the country illegally. She becomes intertwined with the case at hand and ends up being placed in danger herself.

The clip below is a sneak peek from Season 2, Episode 9, but be aware that this may be something that takes place near the end of the episode, so these are clear spoilers.

Before joining the FBI cast for this episode, Jade Marie Fernandez was seen in the movie Little (as Emily) with Regina Hall, and on episodes of Atlanta and The Resident.

Other members of the regular cast who will appear in Season 2, Episode 9 include Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan, Ebonée Noel as Kristen Chazal, Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine, and Alana De La Garza Isobel Castille.

Following the episode that airs on Tuesday, November 26, the show is going to go on a bit of a hiatus before it returns for the fall finale on December 17. That’s the last new episode of 2019.

FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.