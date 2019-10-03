Who plays Darius Walker on Chicago P.D.? Michael Beach returns to NBC

Darius Walker is a new Chicago P.D. character that is going to cause a lot of problems for the Intelligence team. He just appeared in the episode called “Assets” and already showed the type of power he holds within the city.

Walker is played by actor Michael Beach, who has been on television for a long time. This time around, he is playing a crime boss who is often compared to Robin Hood during Season 7, Episode 2 of the show.

Atwater (played by LaRoyce Hawkins) went undercover to try to work for Walker within his crime syndicate, but the mission led to some unintended consequences. It also yielded a new team member who is going to play an important part as the season progresses.

Who plays Darius Walker on Chicago P.D.?

Actor Michael Beach has been around the block a time or two and has called NBC home in the past. He was a main character on the show Third Watch, where he played Monte Parker for several years. The paramedic was also known as Doc by other characters.

The acting credits for Beach have become extensive in film and on television. He just played Jesse (Manta’s father) in Aquaman, Frank Hunt in If Beale Street Could Talk, and Governor Deval Patrick in Patriots Day on the big screen. On the small screen, he has been seen recently as Charles Pike on The 100, Nathan Ellery on Swamp Thing, and Commander Percy West on The Rookie.

In the past, Beach has had roles on Sons of Anarchy (Taddarius Orwell “T.O.” Cross), ER (Al Boulet), and The Client List (Harold Clemens).

Though Michael Beach tends to play a supporting character in a lot of his roles, he has a commanding screen presence that should work well as Darius Walker. If his first episode as a member of the Chicago P.D. cast was any indication, the Intelligence team could be in for a challenge.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.