New cop on Chicago P.D.: Lisseth Chavez plays Nina Rodriguez

Nina Rodriguez is the new cop on Chicago P.D. But that information wasn’t revealed until the end of Episode 2. It provided a really nice spoiler for fans who were getting into the evolution of Season 7 on NBC.

Later it was discovered that her real character name is Vanessa Rojas and that the name Nina Rodriguez was just her undercover alias. At the end of the day, though, she is going to become a main component of the Chicago P.D. cast.

Lisseth Chavez is the new cop on Chicago P.D. cast

The new actress has been brought into the fold due to the character of Antonio Dawson leaving the show. Actor Jon Seda was written out of the show, with the backstory given that his character had been placed in long-term rehab.

With Antonio out of commission and Adam Ruzek (played by Patrick John Flueger) still trying to fight the charges against him, it actually left two open spots on the Intelligence team (for now). Enter Nina (Vanessa) as someone looking to move up the ranks on the police force.

Actress Lisseth Chavez has been involved in a lot of television projects, recently guest-starring in two episodes of Station 19 on ABC. She also appeared as Ximena Sinfuego on The Fosters and during one-off stints on Grey’s Anatomy and S.W.A.T.

Tracy Spiridakos, Patrick Flueger, Lisseth Chavez, Laroyce Hawkins and Jesse Lee Soffer last night.

The ever-evolving Chicago P.D. cast is not new to having characters change in and out. Long-time cast members that have been replaced include Sophia Bush as Erin Lindsay, Elias Koteas as Alvin Olinsky, and Brian Geraghty as Sean Roman. Add Jon Seda to that list, as there are no plans on Antonio Dawson returning to the show.

Fans should expect to see Lisseth Chavez around for a while and that Vanessa Rojas (aka Nina Rodriguez) is going to be a familiar face to NBC viewers very soon.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC.