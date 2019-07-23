Who is Demi Burnett with and kissing on Bachelor in Paradise? [Spoilers]

During last night’s Men Tell All special for The Bachelorette, Chris Harrison aired a preview for the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise. The preview reveals that many familiar faces are returning to Mexico, including Demi Burnett. In the preview, fans learn that Demi is not only interested in women, but she also has a full-blown makeout session with another woman.

But the preview doesn’t exactly reveal who the woman is. As it turns out, it is a woman that Demi has been dating back home and she has no connection to Bachelor Nation. Here’s what we know.

We have SO MANY QUESTIONS. Meet us on the beach for #BachelorInParadise in 2 weeks! pic.twitter.com/FB811f1Ckc — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 23, 2019

We’ve previously reported that Demi comes out as bisexual on Bachelor In Paradise. Even though she pursued a relationship with Colton Underwood on The Bachelor, she did start a relationship with a woman once she was eliminated.

Reality Steve, a blogger known for spoiling these seasons of Bachelor In Paradise, previously revealed that producers knew about Demi’s girlfriend back home but still brought her on the show. Her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty, comes to Mexico and the two start developing a much deeper connection. In fact, it leads to an engagement.

(BIP EXCLUSIVE SPOILER): Filming wrapped yesterday. Here’s at least one engagement I can confirm happened. Demi got engaged to her girlfriend Kristian Haggerty. Not surprised by that since the whole thing was pre-planned and ABC will milk their first same sex couple forever. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 28, 2019

At the end of Bachelor In Paradise, Demi gets engaged to her girlfriend Kristian.

Little is known about Kristian other than the fact that she did share a photo of herself with Demi back in April on her Instagram account, revealing that the only thing missing from the perfect weekend was Demi. At the time, Demi may have left for Mexico already.

Her Instagram bio reveals she’s a Christian and an ordained minister. She works in commercial and music video production. She’s located in Los Angeles, California.

Bachelor In Paradise premieres Monday, August 5 at 8/7c on ABC.