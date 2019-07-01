Bachelor In Paradise engagement leaked: Here’s who gets engaged [Spoiler]

Bachelor In Paradise has wrapped up for the summer and the production team is ready to pack up and come home. But it wouldn’t be a successful summer without at least a single engagement.

Reality Steve, the man known for spoiling Bachelor In Paradise stories before the show airs, has revealed that he knows of at least one engagement that will happen this summer.

It may not come as the biggest surprise for Reality Steve followers, who has known that one of the contestants on the show has a somewhat predictable storyline.

(BIP EXCLUSIVE SPOILER): Filming wrapped yesterday. Here’s at least one engagement I can confirm happened. Demi got engaged to her girlfriend Kristian Haggerty. Not surprised by that since the whole thing was pre-planned and ABC will milk their first same sex couple forever. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 28, 2019

As we’ve previously revealed, Demi Burnett decides to make a big confession on Bachelor In Paradise. She decides to announce that she’s actually bi-sexual and she’s interested in women. Then, producers will get her girlfriend from home to join the cast. Her name is Kristian Haggerty and they become a permanent part of the cast, as they aren’t a threat to any other relationship.

And that’s where the engagement comes in. Reality Steve reveals that Demi is now engaged to her girlfriend, Kristian Haggerty. The two had been dating before Demi went on Bachelor In Paradise and she used the platform to come out as bi-sexual. Then, producers brought in Kristian to see their romance flourish.

This is the first time that Bachelor In Paradise has explored a same-sex relationship, so it’s only ideal to see it end in an engagement. Even Reality Steve reveals that the whole thing was preplanned, and it could be a way for ABC producers to show that they are being inclusive of same-sex couples, as these couples aren’t featured on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor.

Bachelor In Paradise premieres August 5 at 8/7c on ABC.