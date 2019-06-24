Bachelor In Paradise star drops surprising admission about sexuality on the show [Spoilers]

Demi Burnett is best known for her outspoken personality on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and producers loved her so much that she even made appearances on Hannah B’s season of The Bachelorette.

Demi helped Hannah figure out who was there for the right reasons. She also helped out a man, who was there despite having a girlfriend just a week prior.

But Reality Steve, a blogger who spoils Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons, is revealing that Demi has been carrying a secret around. And producers were reportedly in on it the whole time.

“Here’s what you need to know happens on BIP: Demi is bisexual and she comes out on Bachelor in Paradise,” Reality Steve writes on his website about a major spoiler for the summer show.

“I was told about Demi liking women all the way back in January during Colton’s season. Even still have the email sent to me of pictures with her kissing another woman. But obviously, I was never going to out Demi. That’s her story to tell whenever she was going to tell it.”

In his blog post, Reality Steve explains that Demi was actually interested in Catherine Agro’s real-life roommate. Catherine is from Colton Underwood’s season, a woman who was sent home relatively early in the process. “As prepping for Paradise was going on during the last month, word got around and I heard that Demi had a girlfriend and that she was planning on bringing her on the show,” Reality Steve explained. “I didn’t really understand at the time how it was gonna work, but, I knew she had one and Demi was set to go on BIP, so it seemed like it was going to happen.” “Then last Tuesday I was told her girlfriend left for filming and she did. Demi’s girlfriend showed up on the beach late last week, Demi told everyone this is the woman she’s been dating, they were given a date card that night and got to stay on the show. Demi’s girlfriend is Kristian Haggerty,” he revealed.

But Reality Steve reveals that the two had actually been dating since February, so months before the show began filming in Mexico. In addition, Kristian coming to the show was reportedly pre-planned with producers encouraging her filming as well.

She’s coming to Mexico so Demi can use this opportunity to come out as bisexual. Reality Steve also shares that they didn’t get sent home after she came out, so it’s possible they will stay until the end and explore their relationship.

Bachelor In Paradise premieres on Monday, August 5 on ABC.