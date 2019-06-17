Who is Christie Murphy on Big Brother 21 cast? Boutique owner has a plan

Christie Murphy is now a member of the Big Brother 21 cast. On Monday, it was revealed that she is one of 16 new houseguests who are trying to win the big cash prize.

Along with the release of the full BB21 cast list, CBS has been doing interviews on the live feeds. Former houseguest Jeff Schroeder has been doing them with the new people, getting some inside information on how they plan to play the game.

Christie had a very emotional interview, possibly because she was so excited to be a part of the BB21 cast, but also likely due to nerves. It made her seem like someone who could be interesting to watch during the summer of 2019.

Who is Christie Murphy on Big Brother 21 cast?

Christie is a boutique owner who is from Staten Island, New York. Currently, she is living in Keyport, New Jersey, where she has a successful business. Being on the show should certainly help with promotion.

#BBChristie says she’s emotional and vulnerable, and it’s already showing. Grab a spot in her "gratitude circle" now on the #BBLF: https://t.co/yASNSOOo2Z pic.twitter.com/ctdYh9I4Rw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 17, 2019

When describing herself, Christie states that she is outgoing, an overachiever and that she is edgy. That definitely came through during her interview with Jeff. It might just make her a really good person to get quotes from in the Diary Room this summer.

Before even knowing that Jeff was hosting the pre-show interviews, she noted that she really loved watching him and Jordan Lloyd on the show. Christie knows a lot about past seasons, which could turn into an asset for her in the game.

It's been MONTHS since you've seen them compete on #BigBrother… so what is the cast of #BB20 up to now? Find out: https://t.co/6Sqhzd9yZp pic.twitter.com/y4hB8AkglH — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 15, 2019

BB21 cast ready to play the game

As laid out in the Big Brother 21 schedule, the season gets started on Tuesday, June 25. It’s a one-hour season premiere, with episode 2 taking place on Wednesday, June 26. Both episodes will be tied together and should introduce the audience to the new cast.

When it comes to fans who know the history of the game, Christie Murphy seems to know her stuff. Could that put her on the right track to becoming the Big Brother 21 winner?

Big Brother returns with new episodes on CBS during summer 2019.