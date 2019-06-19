Who got the Golden Buzzer last night on America’s Got Talent?

Another Golden Buzzer was awarded on America’s Got Talent last night. Episode 4 of Season 14 was another night of great AGT auditions, with the four judges deciding which acts would make it to the next round.

During the previous episode, it was Tyler Butler-Figueroa who received the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell. Before that, judge Howie Mandel gave it to singer Joseph Allen, while during the season premiere new AGT judge Gabrielle Union rewarded singer Kodi Lee.

Terry Crews gives out AGT Golden Buzzer

The Detroit Youth Choir took the stage and blew away the judges and audience with a rendition of Can’t Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis. The video below shows exactly what happened when they wrapped up the stellar performance.

Terry Crews used his Golden Buzzer to send the Detroit Youth Choir straight through to the live shows. They become the fourth act that has received the honor this season. If the reactions from the judges and audience are any indication, the choir might be a contender to win the show this summer.

Another impressive Golden Buzzer performance

Season 14 of AGT has been a remarkable season for singers and the Detroit Youth Choir joined the ranks of the elite performers this season. The video below shows the backstage reactions of the latest group to make it from the auditions.

Now that Howie Mandell, Gabrielle Union, Simon Cowell, and Terry Crews have given out their Golden Buzzers, that leaves just Julianne Hough. She will likely get a chance to do it during the next episode.

Once the audition phase of Season 14 comes to an end, the toughest task will be placed in front of the judges. That’s where they have to decide which acts that have advanced deserve a spot in the voting by America.

For now, Detroit Youth Choir, Kodi Lee, Joseph Allen, and Tyler Butler-Figueroa are the early favorites to be named the AGT Season 14 winner.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights on NBC at 8/7c.