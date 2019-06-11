America’s Got Talent recap: Season 14, Episode 3 features Yuriyan Retriever, Tyler Butler-Figueroa Golden Buzzer

The latest America’s Got Talent recap saw more Season 14 auditions, with the four judges deciding who would advance to the next round.

Last week, judge Howie Mandel gave singer Joseph Allen the Golden Buzzer. The singer impressed the judges and was pushed through to the live shows.

During the season premiere, it was Gabrielle Union who used her Golden Buzzer. This was the first time she has done it since becoming an AGT judge and she rewarded singer Kodi Lee.

America’s Got Talent Episode 3 recap

One of the performances from the June 11 episode that people will be talking came from Yuriyan Retriever. The dancer is from Japan and flew in for the performance. The video below includes teaching Simon Cowell how to dance.

Yuriyan Retriever did not make it to the next round, but it was a memorable performance.

Singer MacKenzie had more success with his time on stage. He sang the song Nothing Compares, which was written by Prince and made famous by Sinead O’Connor.

His full performance, using a slowed-down version of the song, was definitely worth watching more than once. The full video is shared below, but America will see MacKenzie again in the next round.

Who Got the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent tonight?

The best performance of the night was saved for last. That seems to be the format that the show enjoys in recent seasons and it happened again during the June 11 episode. Below is the full performance of the Week 3 Golden Buzzer winner.

Tyler Butler-Figueroa definitely impressed Simon Cowell.

That brings an end to this America’s Got Talent recap for Season 14, Episode 3. Three acts have now received the Golden Buzzer from the new panel of judges. The show will return again next week with more auditions from hopeful acts.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.