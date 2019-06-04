America’s Got Talent recap: Golden Buzzer, Adaline Bates duet, Light Balance Kids highlight episode

The America’s Got Talent recap from Tuesday night includes some very exciting performances. It was the second episode of Season 14, with a new panel of AGT judges deciding who will advance from the audition phase of the show.

During the first episode of the season, Gabrielle Union used her Golden Buzzer on singer Kodi Lee. He was one of several acts that really impressed the judges, the in-house audience, and the NBC viewers at home.

On June 4, Season 14, episode 2 aired on NBC. It showcased a danger act, some very notable singers, and even a duet performed by one person.

Adaline Bates duet for AGT judges

Adaline stepped off the stage to get ready for her performance after speaking with the judges. She returned with a split costume, as shown in the video below.

The 63-year-old performer definitely presented something unexpected and has been invited back by the judges. Simon Cowell seemed to enjoy her the most, leading to a unanimous round of support from the panel.

AGT auditioners advance to next round

Benicio Bryant, who is a 14-year-old singer, received a standing ovation and full support of the judge’s panel. He is joined by a danger group from India that was also a lot of fun to watch.

It also wouldn’t be AGT if a light-dancing group didn’t appear on the show. This time, it is a group of kids from Ukraine that are following in the footsteps of Light Balance. The Light Balance Kids performed and that is shared below.

AGT Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel

The second Golden Buzzer of the season came from judge Howie Mandel. Singer Joseph Allen was so good that it got Mandel standing on the judge’s table.

By the end of Allen’s performance, which is shown in full below, Mandel had stomped on the Golden Buzzer to send him straight through to the live shows.

Do you wanna know what dreams are made of? @itsjosephallen can show you! pic.twitter.com/xF9WvMH48Y — America's Got Talent (@AGT) June 5, 2019

The next episode of America’s Got Talent airs next Tuesday night, with another round of audition performances. Someone will also hand out the third Golden Buzzer of the season. Who will join Joseph Allen and Kodi Lee for the live shows?

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.