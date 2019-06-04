Benicio Bryant impresses AGT judges with Brandi Carlile song

Benicio Bryant really impressed the America’s Got Talent judges on Tuesday night. Performing a Brandi Carlile song, he absolutely brought the house down during the second episode of Season 14.

While Benicio didn’t end up earning a Golden Buzzer, though he may have truly deserved it, this performance already has social media buzzing about his potential. Could Benicio end up becoming the 2019 AGT winner?

Benicio Bryant performs The Joke for AGT judges

The full performance from Benicio during the June 4 episode of the show is shared below. It shows just how nervous he was to take the stage, but also how he overcame those nerves to impress everyone watching.

The Joke is going to be on the minds of a lot of NBC viewers, especially since Benicio may have just done it better than Brandi Carlile did. If he keeps performing like this during the upcoming rounds of the show, he could very well end up taking home the top prize.

Will Benicio find the support of AGT voters?

Young singers have definitely found a lot of support from the at-home audience on NBC. That might be the case for Benicio if early hints are any indication. He was trending on Twitter, the comments were adding up on his YouTube video from the show, and the new panel of AGT judges absolutely loved him.

That’s all good news for the 14-year-old singer. Especially since it is always difficult for singers to emerge from the audition phase when the judges are working hard to have a well-rounded group of performers.

That’s how you get the @SimonCowell seal of approval. 👍 pic.twitter.com/E1LO7r9SDj — America's Got Talent (@AGT) June 5, 2019

Benicio Bryant has advanced to the next round of performances, where he will continue to perform for the judges and prove that he belongs in the live shows. That’s where the pressure will really start, but his first performance certainly set the bar very high for what he can do on the stage.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.