America’s Got Talent judges return for new episode: Danger act from India shocks audience

The new America’s Got Talent judges have been met with mixed reactions from the viewers at home. On Tuesday night, they are back for Season 14, episode 2 and so are another group of acts auditioning for them.

Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union have joined the panel of America’s Got Talent judges for the summer 2019 season. They replace Mel B and Heidi Klum at the judge’s table. Some viewers have expressed shock about the changes in social media posts.

Tyra Banks is also out as the AGT host, with actor Terry Crews taking her place. He brings a new brand of energy to the role and has done pretty well so far.

AGT danger act from India

During the new episode of AGT, Karamjit and Kawaljit Singh of Bir Khalsa Group will take the stage. As shown in the video below, they are breathing new life into the danger acts displayed on the show. This is just one of the many acts that are going to try to impress the AGT judges in an all-new episode.

Who gets Golden Buzzer on AGT tonight?

A series of new acts will be competing to earn the Golden Buzzer in the latest episode. Each judge, as well as host Terry Crews, gets to assign one Golden Buzzer this season. This means that the act is so good that it will advance straight to the live shows on NBC.

During the last episode, singer Kodi Lee impressed the audience and the new judge’s panel. Gabrielle Union pressed the Golden Buzzer, sending Kodi Lee straight to the live shows. He is an early contender to win the $1 million prize.

Can confirm that tonight’s episode of #AGT will SHOCK everyone. pic.twitter.com/31Fd7tXS3w — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) June 4, 2019

Which act will get the Golden Buzzer and join Kodi Lee on the live shows? Make sure to tune in to NBC at 8/7c on Tuesday night (June 4) in order to see the next two hours of the audition phase. Howie Mandel is already posting on Twitter that it is an episode that will shock the viewers at home.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.