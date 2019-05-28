America’s Got Talent new judges and host: Who are they?

America’s Got Talent has some new judges for the Season 14 premiere. There is also a new AGT host for the summer 2019 season.

Mel B and Heidi Klum have been replaced on the judge’s panel, with Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel joined by two new ladies for the coming season. Tyra Banks is also out as the host of the show, but that was revealed during the Champions edition of the show this past winter.

Who are the America’s Got Talent new judges?

Actress Gabrielle Union and dancer Julianne Hough have replaced Tyra Banks and Heidi Klum as America’s Got Talent judges.

Union has a new show called L.A.’s Finest that will debut this fall. It’s a continuation of the character that she played in the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence film, Bad Boys 2.

Hough is best known for the time she spent as one of the professional dancers on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. She would later return as a judge on DWTS and has appeared in a number of movies as well.

Hold on tight, the anticipated season premiere of America's Got Talent is here TONIGHT at 8/7c on @nbc! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VwEoKp3Lqx — America's Got Talent (@AGT) May 28, 2019

This is a big change for America’s Got Talent as it heads into Season 14. It is also a very familiar one, as the judge’s panel has seen a number of changes over the years.

Previous AGT judges and hosts

When the show debuted, Regis Philbin was the host and the judges were Brandy Norwood, Piers Morgan, and David Hasselhoff. Jerry Springer would host Season 2, Nick Cannon would take over in Season 4, then Tyra Banks stepped in for Season 12.

Now, Terry Crews will become the Season 14 host. Crews has starred in movies like The Expendables and on the hit show Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

As for the judges, Howard Stern and Sharon Osbourne were also long-time members of the panel. Stern stepped in for Morgan and Osbourne replaced Brandy after one season.

Howie Mandel then replaced Hasselhoff, Simon Cowell took over for Howard Stern. Mel B took over for Sharon Osbourne, and Heidi Klum became the fourth judge on the panel.

The new judges on AGT should bring a breath of fresh air to the program and some unexpected reactions to the contestants in Season 14. It all gets started with the season premiere on Tuesday, May 28.

America’s Got Talent Season 14 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.